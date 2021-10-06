https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/thieves-loot-louis-vuitton-store-north-shore-area-chicago-video/

A mob of thieves looted a Louis Vuitton store in the Northbrook Court on the North Shore of Chicago.

Nearly a dozen people were seen running out of the luxury goods retailer with stolen merchandise.

VIDEO:

TRENDING: EXPLOSIVE VIDEO Emerges of Fauci and HHS Officials Plotting for ‘A New Avian Flu Virus’ to Enforce Universal Flu Vaccination (VIDEO)

Earlier this week, thieves ransacked a Bloomingdales in Skokie, Illinois.

At least seven thieves stole several purses from a Bloomingdale’s at Westfield in Old Orchard mall.

By the time police arrived, the criminal were gone and no arrests have been made.

VIDEO:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...