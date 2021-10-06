https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/06/this-is-weird-livestream-of-joe-biden-discussing-the-debt-ceiling-doesnt-inspire-confidence-in-the-wh-but-does-raise-some-great-questions-video/

It’s good to have the adults back in charge at the White House, isn’t it? No silliness or ineptitude. Only seriousness and competence.

Just look at this amazing display of serious competence:

It appears as though White House staff has ushered reporters out of the room during a live-stream in which Joe Biden was discussing raising the debt ceiling with CEOs. The White House’s live-stream ended abruptly, as did network coverage of the event. pic.twitter.com/Q250jckfjR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 6, 2021

This isn’t normal, right? At least it’s not supposed to be.

What is going on? https://t.co/zgYZDf628F — jack wilson (@wilsonjack) October 6, 2021

Great question, and one we’d really like an answer to.

Oh look. It’s the fake room again. — Left Brain Right Brain Designs (@LBRBDesigns) October 6, 2021

What’s with the fake office prop 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/wBj16xqU2H — AmerConservative (@ConservativAmer) October 6, 2021

Why did they build a set for him? https://t.co/r7ZKKKCzUk — Mabel Danger (@Mabel_Danger) October 6, 2021

Is that another stage? What’s up with this weird use of stages? — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) October 6, 2021

Always some weird stuff going on with this WH. Why are they holding this in a fake setting? — BlueBearyBlount (@EBlount12) October 6, 2021

Is it because nothing about Joe Biden and this administration seems genuine or honest?

Can somebody, anybody report on the soundstage Biden keeps appearing on, why reporters are so tightly controlled and why reporters are putting up with it? This is weird. https://t.co/AaUNWEubDY — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) October 6, 2021

The whole damn thing is weird.

But the most popular and transparent president and administration in history? r-r-r-right? — LET’S GO BRANDON! (@MahatmasXBT) October 6, 2021

Everything they do is shady. Why is there a set? Why do feeds cut out sporadically so often? Zero transparency. It’s all a show! https://t.co/mYy8ogGWrz — Rach ❤️🤍💙 (@rachisawake) October 6, 2021

It’s a show, all right:

clown show — Zman (@daytrader133) October 6, 2021

