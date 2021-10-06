https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/06/twitter-wants-to-make-sure-you-know-that-conversations-like-the-one-dana-loesch-is-having-about-the-irs-can-be-intense-screenshots/

Where would we be without Twitter looking out for our best interests and wellbeing?

Dana Loesch tweeted today about the Biden administration’s proposal to allow the IRS to monitor both personal and business banking transactions in excess of $600.

Apparently Twitter thought that discussions about that particular topic could prove to be a little too much for some people:

WTH, indeed?

But this appears to be a thing:

As if Twitter wasn’t already utterly ridiculous.

Thanks for your concern, Twitter, but we’re just fine.

