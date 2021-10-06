https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/06/union-head-ed-mullins-asked-to-resign-after-fbi-raid-on-his-home-and-at-the-offices-of-the-nypds-sergeants-benevolent-association/

Just to follow up on this story from yesterday. . .

. . .the union asked for and received now-former President Ed Mullins’ resignation:

“It is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation,” the union released in a statement on the resignation:

Agents also raided his home on Tuesday:

And it made today’s NYDN cover:

