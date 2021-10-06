http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Wf1i97rvYNg/

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — The “all clear” has been given at Timberview High School in Arlington after an active shooter situation Wednesday morning and suspected teenage gunman is in custody.

A person with a weapon opened fire on the 2nd floor of Timberview High School, in the 7000 block of South Watson Road in Arlington around 9:15 a.m. The school is in the Mansfield Independent School District.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye confirmed that there are 4 victims from the situation. Three people were transported to a local hospital. One injured person refused treatment at the scene.

As of 1:00 p.m. all of those victims were being treated at Medical City Arlington. Reporting from the scene CBS 11 News reporter Steve Pickett learned that a 15-year-old victim is in critical condition, a 25-year-old male employee at school is in good condition, and a slightly injured female teen is being treated and will soon be released.

During a morning press conference Kolbye said he wasn’t sure if Timberview has metal detectors.

Police searched for hours to find suspect Timothy George Simpkins.

Police say Simpkins, a student a the school, opened fire in a classroom after getting into a fight with another student. Officials say they have seen video of the fight, but not the shooting. “This is not a random act of violence,” Kolbye said. “This is not somebody attacking our school.”

Simpkins, 18, is considered armed and dangerous.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown, and students and staff were locked in their classrooms/offices. The Mansfield ISD has began the reunification process of families. Officials said students are being ‘safely’ escorted to buses.

CBS 11 News reporter Nicole Jacobs spoke with a parent who described information gotten from their child inside of a classroom. “He said the doors are locked and the police still haven’t found the shooter,” the mother recalled. “I haven’t been able to reach my son for 20 minutes… when we last spoke I heard the other kids crying and screaming in the classroom.”

From Chopper 11 heavy police activity and dozens of people could be seen outside.

Officials with the Arlington Police Department confirmed that the ATF Dallas Field Division, Mansfield PD, Grand Prairie PD, and Mansfield ISD police are all working the scene and are doing a ‘methodical search’ of the campus.

Mansfield ISD has set up a reunification location where adults can pick up students. Parents are being told to go to the Center for Performing Arts, located at 1110 West Debbie Lane in Mansfield. Police say students will eventually be bused to the location after the school is completely secured and officers will be on the scene. The current student population is around 2,000.

CBS 11 News photographer Vince Bosquez reported live on CBS 11 News that police had surrounded a home where they believe the suspect lives. That location is near Ragland Road, in the 8000 Block of South Collins.

As a precaution, the following Arlington ISD schools are on lockout as police search for a suspect/s related to the active shooter event:

Arlington Collegiate High School at Tarrant County College

Ashworth Elementary

Barnett Elementary

Beckham Elementary

Bebensee Elementary

Bowie High School

Bryant Elementary

Hale Elementary

Ousley Junior High

Pearcy STEM Academy

A lockout means all school exterior doors are locked from the inside. Administrators say all students at those schools are safe inside and that teaching and learning will continue.

