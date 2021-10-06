https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/heres-the-video-watch-skateboarder-deface-george-floyd-statue/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘F Joe Biden’ chant is going viral on campus…
September 8, 2021
Comedian Jim Breuer cancels shows over Forced Vaccination…
September 14, 2021
President Trump issues statement…
August 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy