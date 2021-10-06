https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/us-records-highest-increase-nations-homicide-rate-last-100-years-following-year-blm-riots/

In April 2020 Democrats, Black Lives Matter, Hollywood, NBA, the tech giants, and Major US Corporations launched their official War on Police across the United States.

The consequences of their actions were devastating, resulting in 1,990 more homicides in urban centers this past year.

The Democrat War on Civil Society resulted in a 33% increase in homicides across the major urban centers across the United States.

We can all blame this on Democrats.

The Major City Chiefs Association’s year-end violent crime survey released in May saw 1,990 more murders in 2020 than in 2019. This is an absolutely horrendous number. It is completely the result of the Democrat Party’s war on civility and civil society.

Now this…

The latest numbers show last year was worse than we thought. The US recorded its highest increase in the nation’s homicide rate in the last 100 years!

CNN reported:

The United States has just recorded its highest increase in rates of homicide in modern history, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Provisional data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, released early Wednesday, suggest the homicide rate for the United States rose 30% between 2019 and 2020. It is the highest increase recorded in modern history — and confirms through public health data a rise in homicides that so far had been identified only through crime statistics. The previous largest increase in the US homicide rate was a 20% rise recorded from 2000 to 2001 because of the September 11 terror attacks, according to NCHS. “It is the largest increase in 100 years,” Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality statistics branch at NCHS, said. “The only larger increase since we’ve been recording these data occurred between 1904 and 1905, and that increase was most likely — at least partly — the result of better reporting,” Anderson told CNN. “We had states being added to what we refer to as the death registration areas, so we were counting deaths in more areas over time. We didn’t have all states reporting until 1933.”

