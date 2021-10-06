https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vermont-76-of-september-covid-deaths-were-fully-vaccinated/

“We can’t be in a perpetual state of emergency,” Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said this week as COVID numbers go up in New England>> https://t.co/6MZIehthBc — Region 8 News (@Region8News) October 4, 2021

Vermont — 76% of recent deaths are ‘breakthrough’ cases

Despite having some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, the six New England states are grappling with effects of the delta surge in cases and the strains on the health care system.

Case counts in Vermont, which has continually boasted about high vaccination and low hospitalization and death rates, are the highest during the pandemic.

“Just eight of the 33 Vermonters who died of Covid in September were unvaccinated.”

The head of UMass Memorial Health, the largest health system in central Massachusetts, said recently that regional hospitals were seeing nearly 20 times more Covid patients than in June and there isn’t an ICU bed to spare.