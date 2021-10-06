https://www.theepochtimes.com/wall-street-slides-on-inflation-worries-adp-jobs-beat-sparks-taper-fears_4034856.html

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after soaring oil prices fed into fears of higher inflation, while a survey showing a strong rise in private jobs last month fueled concerns of a sooner-than-expected easing of monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.71 points, or 0.34 percent, at the open to 34,198.96. The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.15 points, or 0.60 percent, at 4,319.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 144.38 points, or 1.00 percent, to 14,289.45 at the opening bell.

