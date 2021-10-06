https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-biden-insists-4-6-trillion-in-new-spending-will-add-zero-to-the-deficit/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-biden-insists-4-6-trillion-in-new-spending-will-add-zero-to-the-deficit

FANTASYLAND: Pelosi Says the ‘Dollar Amount’ for Biden’s $3.5 TRILLION Package is Actually ‘Zero’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.29.21

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi continued to tout Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal this week, once-again telling journalists that the shocking price-tag will magically cost “zero.”

“It’s not about a dollar amount…the dollar amount, as the president said, is zero. This bill will be paid for,” Pelosi told reporters at the US Capitol.

A frustrated reporter grilled Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tuesday over the Biden administration’s massive $3.5 trillion spending package; asking if the White House understands that somebody ultimately has to pay the price for the spending increase.

“Do you guys acknowledge the broader truth that it does cost somebody?? Right? The cost of the investments the president wants to make, they’re not simply a free lunch, right? Whether they’re going to cost people who smoke cigarettes, or businesspeople, or companies, or rich people… The cost of what the President wants to do falls on somebody, right?” asked one reporter.

“There’s a clear difference between what we’re talking about as it relates to taxpayer funds, or funding that would lead to our debt? Right?” deflected the Press Secretary.

SURPRISE: Psaki acknowledges that Biden’s agenda doesn’t cost “zero dollars.” Reporter: “Do you guys acknowledge the broader truth that it does cost somebody? Right? The cost of the investments the president wants to make, they’re not simply a free lunch, right?” pic.twitter.com/PownD0IUqy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 28, 2021

