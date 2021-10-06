https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/06/watch-joe-biden-greeted-with-a-lets-go-brandon-chant-in-michigan/
* And when we say he was greeted with a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant we, of course, really mean he was greeted with a “F*ck Joe Biden” chant.
Watch for yourself:
This is how Biden was greeted in Michigan today pic.twitter.com/T825RSqfYL
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 5, 2021
LOL. “Brandon” is trending this morning, too:
They even have signs!
Someone holding a “Let’s Go Brandon!” sign pic.twitter.com/QxmUX9aF8k
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 5, 2021
This is next:
I want a “let’s go, Brandon” shirt.
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 5, 2021
Ask and you shall receive:
Let’s Go #Brandon!!https://t.co/L2lbDMocCI
— Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) October 5, 2021
And this meme doesn’t seem like it will end anytime soon:
Let’s Go Brandon! https://t.co/Vq58UM9bzo
— Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) October 6, 2021
Let’s go Brandon! https://t.co/Dq081cHP50
— Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) October 5, 2021
Let’s go Brandon! https://t.co/iLWOtN27ik
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 5, 2021
Keep it going!
***
Tags: