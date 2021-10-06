https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/06/watch-joe-biden-greeted-with-a-lets-go-brandon-chant-in-michigan/

* And when we say he was greeted with a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant we, of course, really mean he was greeted with a “F*ck Joe Biden” chant.

Watch for yourself:

This is how Biden was greeted in Michigan today pic.twitter.com/T825RSqfYL — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 5, 2021

LOL. “Brandon” is trending this morning, too:

They even have signs!

Someone holding a “Let’s Go Brandon!” sign pic.twitter.com/QxmUX9aF8k — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 5, 2021

This is next:

I want a “let’s go, Brandon” shirt. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 5, 2021

Ask and you shall receive:

And this meme doesn’t seem like it will end anytime soon:

Let’s Go Brandon! https://t.co/Vq58UM9bzo — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) October 6, 2021

Keep it going!

