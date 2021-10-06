https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615ed3302817c57bc71cafbc
Joe Biden has hit a new low in his approval rating according even to the Quinnipiac poll, which is now 38 percent, a 12 point drop since February of this year. Quinnipiac states: “President Joe Biden …
Joe Biden, probably on orders from his puppetmasters, recently mandated that employers with 100 employees or more must have all their employees be…
Spanish officials have closed the airport of La Palma on Thursday due to ash coming from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting on the most northwesterly island in the Canary Islands archip…
Austrian Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler of the Green Party has questioned the ability of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to remain in his position after the prosecutor announced the country’s leader would be…
Finland has decided it will pause rolling out Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine to men born in 1991 and later due to concerns about the rare side effect of heart inflammation post-inoculation, following Nord…