MISSION, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott joins nine Republican governors along the Rio Grande border with Mexico following a briefing by state officials and the National Border Patrol Council. The state executives are gathering at what has become “ground-zero” for the massive surge of migrants illegally crossing the border following President Joe Biden’s changes in immigration and border security policies in January.

Abbott joined Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon for a briefing at the Texas Department of Public Safety region headquarters in Weslaco, Texas, earlier on Wednesday. The governors were briefed by Texas Department of Public Safety Director, Colonel Steve McCraw along with Texas National Guard General Monie R. Ulis, and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.

Of the nearly 1.5 million migrants apprehended in the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 2021, which began on October 1, 2020, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents apprehended nearly 494,000 — an increase of 542 percent over the same period in FY2020.

In an appearance on Fox and Friends on Tuesday, Governor Stitt (R-OK) said that his state is directly impacted by what he called “Biden’s failed immigration policies.” “In Oklahoma, we’ve seen an increase in drug & human trafficking,” the Oklahoma governor tweeted.

Today I spoke with @foxandfriends about my upcoming trip to the southern border. Biden’s failed immigration policies don’t just impact border states. In Oklahoma, we’ve seen an increase in drug & human trafficking. For the safety of all 50 states, our border must be secure. pic.twitter.com/2jvEg29zWV — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) October 5, 2021

