https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-shooting-at-texas-high-school-multiple-victims-police-hunt-for-killer/

Posted by Kane on October 6, 2021 12:03 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

UPDATE — Shooter identified as Timothy George Simpkins.

Simpkins is now in custody, gunshot victims expected to survive their injuries.

Police have confirmed a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. Nearby schools are reportedly on lockdown. Police are currently searching for the shooter and “multiple victims” have been confirmed.

The Arlington Police Department is liaising with the Mansfield and Grand Prairie Police Departments, as well as the school district’s police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in the hunt for the suspect or suspects.

Police confirmed to local media that “multiple” people have been shot and transferred to hospital. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said that at least two people had been injured.

Parents have been directed to a reunification point at the nearby Center for Performing Arts, though local media reports indicate that some students and staff remain locked in their classrooms and offices.





You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...