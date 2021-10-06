https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-shooting-at-texas-high-school-multiple-victims-police-hunt-for-killer/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

UPDATE — Shooter identified as Timothy George Simpkins.

Simpkins is now in custody, gunshot victims expected to survive their injuries.

BREAKING: Arlington school shooter in custody, gunshot victims expected to survive their injuries, police say. https://t.co/9OBMz6PPQ0 pic.twitter.com/VnW0Wvjp1L — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 6, 2021

Per NBC DFW shooting at Timberview and multiple victims shot and taken to local hospitals. 🚨 PARENTS advised to go to Student Nutrition Center on Webb. MISD trying to get buses to campus to transport students to nutrition center pic.twitter.com/jIHHQ1UNrX — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 6, 2021

Police have confirmed a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. Nearby schools are reportedly on lockdown. Police are currently searching for the shooter and “multiple victims” have been confirmed.

The Arlington Police Department is liaising with the Mansfield and Grand Prairie Police Departments, as well as the school district’s police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in the hunt for the suspect or suspects.

Police confirmed to local media that “multiple” people have been shot and transferred to hospital. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said that at least two people had been injured.

Parents have been directed to a reunification point at the nearby Center for Performing Arts, though local media reports indicate that some students and staff remain locked in their classrooms and offices.











