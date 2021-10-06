https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-ted-cruz-holds-senate-press-conference-on-illegal-invasion/
About The Author
Related Posts
Muslim stabs 6 at New Zealand supermarket… Terrorist shot dead…
September 3, 2021
Strange twist at Mike Lindell event…
August 11, 2021
Arizona Governor | ‘No Decertification’
September 25, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy