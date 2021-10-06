https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/ayanna-pressley-texas-abortion-law-

On “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin shared a clip of progressive “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) going off the rails with her bizarre take on the Supreme Court’s handling of the Texas abortion law and somehow connecting it to “the patriarchy and white supremacy.” She also manages to throw in every intersectional group she can think of for who is targeted by this law as she pushes to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act.

Here’s what Pressley had to say:

2021 has been the most devastating for abortion rights in American history. In the midst of an ongoing global pandemic that robbed us of more than 690,000 lives and disproportionately impacted our most vulnerable and black and brown communities, anti-abortion legislators in 47 states focused on legislating hurt and harm to push this critical healthcare out of reach.

These misguided bans will not actually prevent all abortions. They simply put safe and necessary abortion care out of reach for our most vulnerable, specifically our lowest income sisters, our queer, trans and non-binary siblings, black, Latinx, AAPI, immigrants, disabled and … indigenous folks. And none of this is happenstance. It is precise. Like the roots of the anti-abortion movement, these bans are rooted in patriarchy and white supremacy.

