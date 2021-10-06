https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/06/watch-townhalls-julio-rosas-spots-a-simple-message-for-joe-biden-from-a-marine-veteran-who-lives-on-the-border-in-cochise-county-az/

Townhall’s Julio Rosas spotted this “F*** BIDEN” sign on the property of a Marine veteran living on the border in Cochise County, AZ.

A “simple message,” indeed:

Earlier this week, Rosas tagged along with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and was on the scene when they pulled over an American citizen smuggling illegal immigrants into the U.S.:

That’s . . . not a very good job at hiding:

Deputies told Rosas that often times the feds release the American citizens without charges:

***

