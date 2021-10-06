https://www.dailywire.com/news/what-is-wrong-with-the-biden-administration

It has opened up our country to more than a million illegal aliens this year. That’s on top of more than a million legal immigrants.

It admits that 20% of illegal aliens have communicable diseases. No COVID testing unless overt symptoms. No mandated vaccines. But, Biden’s team will fire any CBP agent who does not take the vax.

It releases murderers, gang members and violent illegal alien criminals into the country but latches onto a bogus, totally debunked story that a Border Patrol horse officer whipped an illegal alien who was breaking into our country and failing to obey Border Patrol agents.

It clings to the lie that the border is closed and secure, but monthly Biden releases 200,000 illegal aliens into the country, while nearly 100,000 more get away every month.

It claims the border is closed and secure while eliminating nearly every policy that the Trump administration had implemented to bring the border under operational control. Why? Because the Left hates Trump, and because it wants an open, insecure border.

It failed to determine — or turned a blind eye to — the mass migratory movement to the small, Mexican town of Ciudad Acuna where hundreds of buses dropped off thousands of Haitian migrants over several days. Where was our intelligence community?

It has no regard for the fact that while every CBP agent in Del Rio was diverted to handle the influx of Haitian refugees, more than 220 miles of the Texas-Mexico border was left completely open for the Mexican criminal cartels to send drug and human traffickers into the U.S. through those vacated territories.

It is in a state of denial that its failed policies, including catch and release programs, incentivize hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to pay inhumane coyotes (traffickers) to transport them across our border. For instance, recent testimony in Congress estimates that another 60,000-70,000 Haitians are approaching our border from the south. Panama officials assert that 60,000 more migrants have traversed their country heading toward the United States. The Biden Regime is not doing anything to stop this.

It continues the false narrative that all illegal aliens are economic refugees when we know that 90% of the Haitian migrants have lived out of Haiti and obtained legal status in various Central and South American nations and have left jobs and homes they had built there to cross our border illegally. There are also foreign gang members, criminal illegal aliens, and individuals on our terrorist watch list who cross our border.

The Biden Administration trots Jen Psaki out to gaslight Republican members of Congress who visit the border and highlight the failure of Biden’s inhumane border policies.

I have offered up multiple options and solutions that are known to work in securing the border. I have also requested information and questions from the President, Secretary Mayorkas, and other Biden officials. The response: bupkis.

If Biden wants to fix this, he must enforce the law. He must reinstate the Remain in Mexico Policy, the agreement with the Northern Triangle States, and the border wall building project. He must also fully use Title 42, stop incentivizing illegal migration, stop promising amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, and stop lying to the American people that the border is closed while sending messages to the world that our border is open.

Mostly, Secretary Mayorkas needs to be removed from office and President Biden needs to decide if he is an American President who will protect our sovereignty, our border, and our American citizens.

Wait, Biden’s policies and failures already demonstrate his lack of fidelity to his constitutional duties and the American people. Biden must be removed from office.

Congressman Andy Biggs is an Arizona native and currently serving his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Arizona’s Fifth District. He lives in Gilbert with his wife of 40 years, Cindy. They have six children and seven grandchildren.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

