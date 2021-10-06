https://www.oann.com/white-house-declines-to-comment-on-granholm-remark-on-possible-crude-oil-export/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=white-house-declines-to-comment-on-granholm-remark-on-possible-crude-oil-export



U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm testifies at a Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee hearing on the Energy Department's budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Files

October 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House press spokesperson Jen Psaki declined to comment on U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s remarks on Wednesday that a ban on U.S. crude exports is a possible tool to calm oil prices.

“I would defer to the energy secretary, but I don’t have anything new to report on that from internally in the White House,” Psaki told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Granholm did not rule out a ban on crude oil exports, which was lifted in 2015. “That’s a tool that we have not used, but it is a tool as well,” Granholm told a Financial Times conference. She also said that tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is under consideration.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler)

