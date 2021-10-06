https://www.oann.com/white-house-says-reforms-should-happen-given-concerns-about-facebook/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=white-house-says-reforms-should-happen-given-concerns-about-facebook



FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on their website in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, on February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

October 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said more needs to be done and reforms should happen given privacy and trust concerns raised about Facebook Inc.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the comments a day after former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen testified before Congress about concerns that the social media company harms children’s mental health and stokes divisions.

Facebook has denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)

