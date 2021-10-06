https://www.lifezette.com/2021/10/woke-war-erupts-between-chicago-mayor-and-prosecutor-after-charges-dropped-in-massive-gang-gun-fight/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx may both be “woke” radical leftists, but that doesn’t mean they always see eye to eye. In fact, they’ve apparently declared war on each other this week after Foxx dropped charges against those involved in a midday gun battle that took place last Friday between rival gangs in the Austin neighborhood.

This move did not sit well with Lightfoot, who publicly called out Foxx for dropping the charges, launching a war of words between the two race-baiting liberals.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that it all started when Foxx’s office released five suspects in a deadly shooting that occurred on Oct. 1 after refusing to charge them with any felony. A source said that police pushed the suspects to be charged with murder and aggravated battery.

However, Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Cristina Villareal told reporters on Sunday that prosecutors had “determined that the evidence was insufficient to meet our burden of proof to approve felony charges.” She went on to claim that Chicago Police Department (CPD) officials had agreed with that decision and that the decision not to charge the five suspects was made because the people who were killed were “mutual combatants.”

However, Lightfoot, a former prosecutor herself, was not having any of it.

“She’s got to explain to the public, why?” she said of Foxx on Monday, according to Fox News. “Given that evidence, a pod camera right there that captured the entire thing and police officers on the scene in uniform, and a squad car there, why that isn’t enough?”

“If the bad guys that are out there that are picking up guns and shooting without any regard for the sanctity of life do not believe that there’s accountability for them, the brazenness will not end. It will escalate, it will continue, and our communities will not be safe,” Lightfoot continued.

Not stopping there, Lightfoot proceeded to double down.

“Having looked at this, gotten a deep understanding from the detectives that were doing the investigation, it’s really hard to understand that decision,” the mayor said. “It’s complicated, for sure. But we really urge the State’s Attorney herself to get personally involved, look at the evidence, and I believe that there are charges that can be brought at a minimum against the individuals who initiated the gunfire.”

“We can’t live in a world where there is no accountability,” Lightfoot added. “When there’s no accountability, meaning individuals who wreak havoc, who fire indiscriminately or fire at a target but without any regard for the sanctity of life and the health and well-being of others, if they do not feel like the criminal justice system is going to hold them accountable, we’re going to see a level of brazenness that will send the city into chaos. We cannot let that happen.”

Foxx defended her decision and lashed back out at Lightfoot in response to the mayor’s remarks.

“As a former federal prosecutor, the mayor knows of the ethical obligation of the prosecutor to only bring forth charges where the facts, evidence, and law support it,” Foxx said. “She is also fully aware that as a prosecutor, we are obligated not to try cases in the media. It is unclear why she has chosen to make such statements, especially absent the full information that was presented to our office by CPD.”

“The facts the mayor presented today simply are not in line with what was presented to us by CPD and not born out by the evidence we received,” she continued. “The staggering violence that is devastating our communities is horrific. However, we must still adhere to both our ethical and legal standards in evaluating charges. As a former prosecutor, she knows that.”

There seems to be trouble in paradise in the “woke” world of Chicago! While these two lefties bicker, crime continues to skyrocket in the Illinois city.

This piece was written by James Samson on October 6, 2021. It originally appeared in RedVoiceMedia.com and is used by permission.

