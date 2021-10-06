http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/iacJ06Kft3A/index.html
(CNN) — A woman suffered significant thermal burns from her shoulders to her feet while trying to save her dog who jumped into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park, officials said Tuesday.
Their dog then jumped out of their car and ran into the Maiden’s Grave Spring near the Firehole River, the park said.
The woman followed the dog into the hot spring to save it and her father pulled her out.
She was taken to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after she received some initial treatment from park rangers and local fire officials.
The dog was removed from the hot spring and its condition is unknown.
Park officials said they are investigating.
Yellowstone officials caution visitors that the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, with scorching water just below.
“Everyone must remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features,” the park said.
The woman’s burns mark the second significant injury in Yellowstone National Park’s thermal area this year.
