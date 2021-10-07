https://babylonbee.com/news/17-things-with-a-higher-approval-rating-than-joe-biden/
Joe Biden’s approval rating is not good. Sad! Not good!
Here are seventeen things with higher approval ratings than Joe Biden:
1. Candy corn – Even these tasteless cones of wax fare better in the polls than Sleepy Joe.
2. Prostate exams – Uncomfortable but at least they don’t last four years.
3. The restrooms at Walmart – Unsanitary but they’ve never tried to sniff our hair.
4. The decision to cancel Firefly – Next time Joe Biden wants to stab us in the back, he should have the guts to do it to our face.
5. DMV employees – Hey, at least they know where they are.
6. Pearl Harbor, the Ben Affleck movie – We don’t know how this one beat Joe but it did.
7. The actual attack on Pearl Harbor – At least it eventually led to the fall of Hitler.
8. Andrew Cuomo’s steamy new romance novel – Yeesh. Biden’s numbers must be awful.
9. The guy in your neighborhood who hands out toothbrushes on Halloween – Everyone has that guy. But hey, he’s not trying to ruin your life.
10. Long John Silver’s – Something’s fishy about this place but at least you can just avoid it.
11. Todd – Good one, Todd!
12. Gas station sushi – Will only make you sick one time and you’ll have a great story to tell.
13. Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle – We don’t know why she sells these but some people like them, we guess.
14. Alex Rodriguez’s vagina candle – We don’t know why he sells these but some people like them, we guess.
15. Installing a car seat – On a 120-degree day in Phoenix.
16. Wuhan’s world-famous bat soup – The taste isn’t so bad, it’s the consistency.
17. The one true President Donald Trump – USA! USA! USA!
What do you like better than Joe Biden? Let us know in the comment section, which will likely be the longest comment section ever.