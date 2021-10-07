https://www.theepochtimes.com/2200-unvaccinated-kaiser-permanente-employees-put-on-unpaid-leave-nationwide_4037443.html

Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest healthcare systems in the United States, placed about 2,200 unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave nationwide due to the company’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, according to a statement from the company.

The 2,200 employees who were suspended represent more than 1 percent of the firm’s workforce as the company employs around 216,000 people nationwide. They have until Dec. 1 to get vaccinated in order to return back to work, the firm’s Tuesday statement said.

“We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then,” Kaiser said in the statement. “We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.”

Several other large hospital systems have issued similar directives in recent days.

New York-based Northwell Health terminated 1,400 workers because they didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine last week, the firm announced, coming as a mandate issued by the New York governor’s office came into effect for healthcare workers.

California’s frontline health care workers held simultaneous protests against the government’s mandatory vaccination order at Kaiser Permanente-Riverside Medical Center in Riverside, Calif., on Aug. 21, 2021. (Linda Jiang/The Epoch Times)

“Northwell believes that having a fully vaccinated workforce is an important measure in our duty to protect the health and safety of our staff, our patients, and the communities we serve,” the health care system said last week. “This allows us to continue to provide exceptional care at all of our facilities, without interruption and remain open and fully operational.”

While it “regrets losing any employee under such circumstances,” Northwell argued that it owes “it to our staff, our patients, and the communities we serve to be 100 percent vaccinated against COVID-19.”

And a hospital system that serves four states in the southeastern United States said in late September it terminated a few hundred employees over its vaccine mandate.

“They will have an opportunity to comply over a five-day, unpaid suspension period,” North Carolina-based Novant Health said, announcing that 175 workers were fired. “If a team member remains non-compliant after this suspension period, he or she will have their employment with Novant Health terminated.”

At United Airlines, about 96 percent of employees have been vaccinated under a mandate. About 3 percent sought an exemption, and fewer than 1 percent will be fired, the company has said.

The Epoch Times has contacted Oakland, California-based Kaiser Permanente for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jack Phillips Senior Reporter Follow Jack Phillips is a reporter at The Epoch Times based in New York.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

