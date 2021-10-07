https://www.dailywire.com/news/abbott-asks-for-reconsideration-of-emergency-declaration-denial-amidst-ongoing-border-crisis

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) wrote a letter to President Joe Biden appealing the previous denial of emergency declaration for Texas due to the persistent border crisis.

In his letter, Abbott said, “…I request that you reconsider your denial of an emergency declaration for the State of Texas as a result of the ongoing border crisis, which reached such magnitude and duration that, on May 31, 2021, I formally recognized the disaster, and which continues to escalate as evidenced by the dire situation in Val Verde County.”

He added, “The Department of Homeland Security’s strategy to address the migrant crisis has not alleviated the need for federal assistance to allow Val Verde County and the State of Texas to effectively respond to and recover from the ongoing border crisis.”

Abbott also said that “the disaster caused by the overwhelming surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border is of such severity that supplementary federal assistance is necessary to lessen the threat of disaster; save lives; and protect property, public health, and safety.”

He stated, “Texas first responders are fatigued, and resources are thin. … I respectfully urge FEMA to reconsider this decision and provide the crucial support the State of Texas needs to secure the border and keep our communities safe.”

He added, “Securing the border is a federal responsibility. Texas will stand with the federal government in responding to this border crisis, but should not have to stand alone or withstand the financial burden without federal assistance.”

In closing, Abbott noted, “…I believe this incident is of such magnitude and severity that effective response is beyond state and local capability, and supplementary federal assistance is necessary to save lives and to protect property, public health, and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a disaster.”

The Hill reported, “Abbott first submitted the request for an emergency declaration in his state on Sept. 20. It was denied on Sept. 29, and Abbott announced he would appeal the decision that same day.”

As previously reported by local outlet News4SA, “Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is gearing up for a large migrant caravan that is moving toward the U.S. southern border.”

The governor has tweeted messages stating that the Texas National Guard was working alongside the Department of Public Safety in an effort to keep communities safe.

The Texas National Guard continues to surge resources & personnel to the border. Along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Guard is doing whatever is necessary to protect our communities & secure the border.@TexasGuard pic.twitter.com/iPaM5nfZKU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 5, 2021

As The Daily Wire reported, ten Republican governors came together in Mission, Texas, on Wednesday where they revealed a 10-point plan to put an end to Biden’s border crisis.

“The event comes as the administration has faced catastrophic levels of illegal immigration on the U.S. southern border. Many directly blame Biden for the crisis, saying that his policies and messaging has created enormous incentive for migrants to illegally enter the U.S.,” The Daily Wire reported.

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott was joined at the press conference by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon,” The Daily Wire noted.

“The Biden Administration’s open border policies have led to complete chaos at the southern border, and pose a threat to the safety of Texans and all Americans,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas has stepped up to keep our communities safe and mitigate this crisis ourselves, and our efforts have been made stronger by the support and assistance of governors from across the nation. I thank the state governors who are here with me today for their support and for visiting the border to see firsthand the ramifications of President Biden’s disastrous policies. Together, we are sending a strong message to the Biden Administration that we will not tolerate their refusal to secure the border — and we will continue to do whatever it takes to keep our communities safe.”

