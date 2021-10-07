https://justthenews.com/nation/states/abortions-resume-some-clinics-across-texas-federal-judge-halts-law?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Abortions have resumed in at least six Texas clinics this week following an order from a federal judge halting the new abortion law that effectively prevents abortions from taking place in the state.

While some clinics are back up and running, others remain hesitant, concerned that the court order will not stand for long.

Per reports, at least six clinics resumed abortion services Thursday – there were just about 24 abortions clinics total int he state of Texas prior to the law taking effect on the 1st of September. It was unclear whether Planned Parenthood, the state’s largest abortion provider, had resumed abortions.

The Texas law, which all courts prior to Wednesday refused to halt, leaves enforcement measures up to private citizens, who are able to collect up to $10,000 in damages if they successfully bring suits against abortion providers and those who assist in the procurement of an abortion procedure.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said they will be appealing District Judge Robert Pitman’s decision, but had yet to do so of Thursday. Pitman, an Obama appointee, wrote, “From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution.”

“That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right,” he continued.

