As Twitchy reported Wednesday, an 18-year-old opened fire at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, injuring four. The suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, a student at the school fled the scene but turned himself in later in the day.
Tom Knighton reports for Twitchy sister-site Bearing Arms:
Of course, some on social media tried to blame the new constitutional carry law in Texas. What they miss is that this was still an 18-year-old carrying a firearm in a high school. No part of that is actually legal. Texas allows campus carry, sure, but on college campuses, not high school.
Further, 18 is too young to carry a firearm without a permit under Texas’ constitutional carry law. That limit is 21.
…
Then there’s the ethnicity of the shooter. Mass shootings are typically carried out by white men. This is a black 18-year-old male, which tripped up more than a few people who decided to make race a talking point before they knew the facts.
Now we’re learning that Simpkins has been released on $75,000 bond, just a day after the shooting.
Can’t remember a time where a school shooting suspect is released the next day. pic.twitter.com/OnxBNS0aoz
— Rach ❤️🤍💙 (@rachisawake) October 7, 2021
Wait… This actually happened?!?!
— Chad L. Miller (@clm4wcj) October 7, 2021
And if someone had died??
This is weird.
— The American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) October 7, 2021
— FoJAk (@FoJAk3) October 7, 2021
This NEVER happens in the history of ever
— Mr Orange (@3311_orange) October 7, 2021
Shot a teacher in the back, nearly killing him, released on bail? This makes zero sense as a european
— Caroline Rondon (@rondon_caroline) October 7, 2021
I’m really perplexed.
— Michelle Meazell (@steadythere) October 7, 2021
Didn’t see @davidhogg111 there. Wonder why.
— The At Home FFL That Doesnt’t Have An FFl Yet (@TheAtHomeFFL) October 7, 2021
Having your bail amount set so low that you’re out jail the next day after shooting multiple students is what the Left calls equity. I don’t give a [email protected] if he was bullied or not, you don’t commit a mass shooting, you seek help.
— Dana (@sparkey909w) October 7, 2021
The gun will get jail time.
— Jacob Herbold (@JacobHerbold) October 7, 2021
This has NEVER happened.
Did he shoot the other kids with a real gun? Was it a water gun? Did no one else get hurt?
Makes no sense.
— Joe Biden, the ORIGINAL Puddin Pop (@THEMarkEdwards1) October 7, 2021
New norm. This country is officially 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
— Papernut (@papernut) October 7, 2021
He must have a good “mutual combat” defense.
— Don Burton (@deburton63) October 7, 2021
The first school shooter that I can think of that was released on bail.
— Jake (@i_am_jake510) October 7, 2021
I can remember not too long ago an elementary school kid took a bite out of his pop-tart,it looked kinda like a gun so he pretended to shoot his friend. Was suspended from school because of zero tolerance. This teen will probably get no jail time and allowed back in that school🤦🏼♀️
— Patty (@patty13088) October 7, 2021
Could be a homicide suspect. The one kid is in critical condition. Prayers for him. 🙏🏻
— LaBunna LaBunna (@labunna) October 7, 2021
At least he has a mask on!
— Brian Gates (@briangates31) October 7, 2021
Texas, what’s going on?
