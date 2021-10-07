https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/07/arlington-school-shooter-released-on-bail-the-following-day/

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, an 18-year-old opened fire at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, injuring four. The suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, a student at the school fled the scene but turned himself in later in the day.

Tom Knighton reports for Twitchy sister-site Bearing Arms:

Of course, some on social media tried to blame the new constitutional carry law in Texas. What they miss is that this was still an 18-year-old carrying a firearm in a high school. No part of that is actually legal. Texas allows campus carry, sure, but on college campuses, not high school.

Further, 18 is too young to carry a firearm without a permit under Texas’ constitutional carry law. That limit is 21.

Then there’s the ethnicity of the shooter. Mass shootings are typically carried out by white men. This is a black 18-year-old male, which tripped up more than a few people who decided to make race a talking point before they knew the facts.

Now we’re learning that Simpkins has been released on $75,000 bond, just a day after the shooting.

Texas, what’s going on?

