https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/07/arlington-school-shooter-released-on-bail-the-following-day/

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, an 18-year-old opened fire at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, injuring four. The suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, a student at the school fled the scene but turned himself in later in the day.

Tom Knighton reports for Twitchy sister-site Bearing Arms:

Of course, some on social media tried to blame the new constitutional carry law in Texas. What they miss is that this was still an 18-year-old carrying a firearm in a high school. No part of that is actually legal. Texas allows campus carry, sure, but on college campuses, not high school. Further, 18 is too young to carry a firearm without a permit under Texas’ constitutional carry law. That limit is 21. … Then there’s the ethnicity of the shooter. Mass shootings are typically carried out by white men. This is a black 18-year-old male, which tripped up more than a few people who decided to make race a talking point before they knew the facts.

Now we’re learning that Simpkins has been released on $75,000 bond, just a day after the shooting.

Can’t remember a time where a school shooting suspect is released the next day. pic.twitter.com/OnxBNS0aoz — Rach ❤️🤍💙 (@rachisawake) October 7, 2021

Wait… This actually happened?!?! — Chad L. Miller (@clm4wcj) October 7, 2021

And if someone had died?? This is weird. — The American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) October 7, 2021

This NEVER happens in the history of ever — Mr Orange (@3311_orange) October 7, 2021

Shot a teacher in the back, nearly killing him, released on bail? This makes zero sense as a european — Caroline Rondon (@rondon_caroline) October 7, 2021

I’m really perplexed. — Michelle Meazell (@steadythere) October 7, 2021

Didn’t see @davidhogg111 there. Wonder why. — The At Home FFL That Doesnt’t Have An FFl Yet (@TheAtHomeFFL) October 7, 2021

Having your bail amount set so low that you’re out jail the next day after shooting multiple students is what the Left calls equity. I don’t give a [email protected] if he was bullied or not, you don’t commit a mass shooting, you seek help. — Dana (@sparkey909w) October 7, 2021

The gun will get jail time. — Jacob Herbold (@JacobHerbold) October 7, 2021

This has NEVER happened. Did he shoot the other kids with a real gun? Was it a water gun? Did no one else get hurt? Makes no sense. — Joe Biden, the ORIGINAL Puddin Pop (@THEMarkEdwards1) October 7, 2021

New norm. This country is officially 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Papernut (@papernut) October 7, 2021

He must have a good “mutual combat” defense. — Don Burton (@deburton63) October 7, 2021

The first school shooter that I can think of that was released on bail. — Jake (@i_am_jake510) October 7, 2021

I can remember not too long ago an elementary school kid took a bite out of his pop-tart,it looked kinda like a gun so he pretended to shoot his friend. Was suspended from school because of zero tolerance. This teen will probably get no jail time and allowed back in that school🤦🏼‍♀️ — Patty (@patty13088) October 7, 2021

Could be a homicide suspect. The one kid is in critical condition. Prayers for him. 🙏🏻 — LaBunna LaBunna (@labunna) October 7, 2021

At least he has a mask on! — Brian Gates (@briangates31) October 7, 2021

Texas, what’s going on?

Related:

Multiple reported injuries in shooting at Arlington, Texas, high school; Law enforcement on lookout for 18-year-old suspect, say it ‘was not a random act of violence’ https://t.co/Dydw95wqw9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 6, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

