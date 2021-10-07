https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/afghans-escaped-kabul-through-secret-cia-gate/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Afghans escaped Kabul through secret CIA gate Taliban didn’t know about

In the final 48 hours of the evacuation from Afghanistan, many Afghans who were not able to make it through Taliban checkpoints blocking access to Kabul’s airport were still able to escape the country when the CIA opened a back door about two miles away from the main airport gates. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the gate, referred to as Glory Gate or Liberty Gate.

The entrance, which was so secretive that even the Taliban was unaware of its existence, was initially used to smuggle out CIA’s priority cases, like intelligence assets, but its role expanded as the clock wound down.

Sam Aronson, a political officer at the State Department, was on duty at Glory Gate in late August when several buses carrying Afghans who worked for the U.S. Embassy arrived without incident. So, he asked if they could also start ushering through families on the street who were on an evacuation waitlist. He got the go ahead as long as he didn’t “blow our gate,” and they completed the task successfully.