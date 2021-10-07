https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/american-airlines-says-workers-must-fully-vaxxed-nov-24-30-pilots-still-not-vaxxed/

American Airlines told workers they must be fully vaccinated against Covid by November 24 or face termination.

According to the pilot union at American, 30% – or 4,200 – of airline’s pilots are still not vaccinated for Covid.

Bloomberg reported:

Failure to comply will lead to termination, American Airlines Group says in memo to employees.

Requirement under federal mandate applies to all U.S.-based employees and certain international flight crew members

There is no alternate provision for regular testing

Workers can request medical, religious exemptions

“Majority” of employees already are vaccinated, co. says, without providing specifics

United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and American Airlines are now requiring its employees to be fully vaxxed or face termination.

Delta is still reviewing Joe Biden’s Covid mandate that requires weekly testing or proof of vaccination.

