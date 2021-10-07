https://noqreport.com/2021/10/07/ap-falsely-claims-biden-wasnt-asked-to-label-parents-domestic-terrorists-school-boards-association-actually-requested-it/

Today the Associated Press failed to fact check the claim that the National School Boards Association (NSBA) asked Joe Biden to investigate angry parents for domestic terrorism. In reality, the NSBA sent a letter addressed to Joe Biden, urging his administration to consider using the PATRIOT Act and other laws against domestic terrorism against parents who are concerned with Critical Race Theory and other extremist school literature.

In the The Associated Press’s “ assessment ,” they rate the claim false. Instead, the once respected news agency claims, the “NSBA asked the administration to” investigate crimes that “could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.” According to the Associated Press, it is materially different for the NSBA to urge Biden to investigate domestic terrorism versus crimes that could be the same as domestic terrorism. This alone, the agency, seems to suggest, is enough to beat this fact check. They are factually incorrect. In reality, this is exactly what the NSBA wrote in a letter dated September 29, as National File previously reported, emphasis added : As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions […]