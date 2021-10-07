http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IzMeDI8_EAA/

The number of arrests of deported sex offenders, felons, and gang members continues to spike in multiple sectors along the U.S.-Mexico Border. Recent cases include Mexican cartel members.

Arrests of criminal migrants who illegally re-enter the U.S. jumped from 2,438 in FY 2020 to 9,728 through the end of August 2021. This represents an increase of nearly 300 percent with the September numbers still unreported. Of those arrested, 448 had convictions for sexual offenses — up from 156 for all of FY 2020. Additionally, agents apprehended 1,769 migrants with outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem tweeted a photo of another criminal alien taken into custody on October 6 after illegally re-entering the U.S. The sector identified the man as Edward Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez and said he has felony convictions for first-degree child rape and incest.

Yuma Sector agents arrested a child rapist that illegally entered the U.S. on Monday. The migrant, Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez, has felony convictions for first degree child rape and incest. Agents turned over the migrant to US Marshals this morning to face prosecution. pic.twitter.com/YXPs3LGMQG — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) October 6, 2021

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of 35 migrants earlier this week who had illegally entered the U.S. in one of Texas’ most remote regions. The Van Horn Station agents processed the migrants and found one to be a previously deported sex offender. A U.S. court convicted the Salvadoran national for second-degree felony rape, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials.

Recently, agents in Van Horn have seen an increase in illegal activity. In one instance, record checks on an El Salvadorian national revealed a conviction for felony rape. The individual is being referred for criminal prosecution. https://t.co/9WEjtek5op pic.twitter.com/aUhhOrwREa — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) October 5, 2021

The Salvadoran national has multiple deportations in his federal immigration history. A federal court convicted him for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers last removed the criminal alien in November 2016. He now faces new federal charges for illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Corpus Christi Station agents received a call on October 4 from the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office regarding a suspect group of smuggled migrants. The agents responded and determined the group of five migrants illegally entered the U.S., according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.

During processing, a criminal database search identified one of the men, a Mexican national, as a member of the hyperviolent MS-13 gang. Reports show an extensive criminal history in the U.S. including a third-degree assault with criminal negligence causing injury with a weapon, officials stated. The court sentenced the Mexican national to 18 months in jail. ERO officers subsequently removed the man to Mexico.

The following day, McAllen Station agents received a request for assistance from the La Joya Police Department. The officers had five suspected migrants in custody. Agents responded and took the group into custody for illegally entering the U.S.

‼️TWO GULF CARTEL GANG MEMBERS arrested by #RGV agents after they entered the country illegally. Separately, an MS-13 gang member was also arrested.#USBP continues safeguarding our country from dangerous individuals. pic.twitter.com/26FhWZmHH6 — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) October 7, 2021

The agents identified the migrants as citizens of Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. During processing, a records check identified two of the men as members of the Gulf Cartel. Officials said one of the cartel members has been active for many years. The second appeared to be in training.

In Fiscal Year 2021, Border Patrol agents around the nation arrested 325 gang members through the end of August. Of those, more than 150 gang members were arrested in the RGV Sector, officials stated.

In California, El Centro Sector agents arrested a Mexican national and identified him as a member of the Sureño gang. The man has a criminal history including a conviction for drug trafficking in 2015.

#BREAKING With the assistance of @BLMca, El Centro Sector agents arrested a Sureño #gang member illegally present in the U.S. This criminal, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced to 7+ years in prison for drug trafficking in 2015. #bordernews ✅ https://t.co/Ov6jCNap25 pic.twitter.com/dNMuMc4KL9 — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) October 6, 2021

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the arrest of migrants with criminal histories that include sexual offenses. These reports also include the arrests of previously deported child sex offenders.

