https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/asa-hutchinson-is-a-disgrace/
Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to legislation requiring employers to let their workers opt out of getting the Covid vaccine. The Senate approved the legislation on Wednesday despite opposition from the state’s Republican governor Asa Hutchinson, business groups and hospitals.
The vote came during a special session that was called to redraw the state’s congressional maps.
NEW: SB 739 passes without emergency clause.
Sen. Kim Hammer’s bill allows employees to show negative antigen test or prove immunity (antibodies) instead of taking the vaccine. COVID-19 relief funds can be used to pay for tests if money is available. Heads to House #arpx #arnews pic.twitter.com/J9HUuDpolt
— Marine Glisovic KATV (@KATVMarine) October 4, 2021