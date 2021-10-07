https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/asa-hutchinson-is-a-disgrace/

Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to legislation requiring employers to let their workers opt out of getting the Covid vaccine. The Senate approved the legislation on Wednesday despite opposition from the state’s Republican governor Asa Hutchinson, business groups and hospitals.

The vote came during a special session that was called to redraw the state’s congressional maps.