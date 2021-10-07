https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/07/attention-merrick-garland-zaid-jilani-writes-that-rowdy-town-halls-are-not-domestic-terrorism/

As Twitchy reported, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo to the FBI “to address threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.” The move came just days after the National School Boards Association wrote a letter asking the Biden administration to look into “possible domestic terrorism” and hate crimes against teachers and school boards, with the NSBA requesting that the review “examine appropriate enforceable actions” under the Gun-Free School Zones Act, the PATRIOT Act, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, the Conspiracy Against Rights statute, and more.

Zaid Jilani has looked at the NSBA’s letter and noted that most of the incidents it cited didn’t involve violence, and certainly not terrorism.

The National School Boards Association wrote a letter to the feds warning of threats against school boards, asking them to invoke anti-terrorism laws to respond. Just one problem: most of the incidents they cite involved no violence, let alone terrorism. https://t.co/vVrw2f12nB — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 7, 2021

One of the incidents the National School Boards Association cited to ask the federal government to invoke anti-terrorism laws against protesting parents…didn’t involve school boards or politics at all. https://t.co/vVrw2f12nB — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 7, 2021

To recap, in the past six months there’s been a lot more school board activism, mostly from conservatives, but basically no violence (other than one guy shoving someone). Yet the School Board Association compared this to terrorism. And the Biden admin is sort of indulging them. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 7, 2021

The Biden administration didn’t waste any time indulging them.

After a year with dozens of riots with billions of dollars in damages and 20 deaths, alongside a fracas at the US Capitol, we know what political violence looks like. The school boards association is trivializing this issue with its politicization. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 7, 2021

This is what happens when people keep using totally exaggerated rhetoric to describe things they don’t like. The amount of times I’ve seen the word “violence” to describe something that is not actually violent is crazy. — Art Vandelay 🇺🇸 🎸 (@LJS527) October 7, 2021

Schools boards aren’t supposed to be autocratic fiefdoms. If citizens getting a little passionate about protecting their children from questionable policies is too much for the elected officials to explain or defend, they need to resign. Finis. — Meade Grey (@catlady4sense) October 7, 2021

So bizarre — Christopher Somers (@phillyrealty) October 7, 2021

Merrick Garland basically proved why he wasn’t fit for the SC. — siicamore the 🤡 (@siicamore) October 7, 2021

Can we send the tonal police after them? — Collin Reid (@CREID2852) October 7, 2021

This is because these parents tend to be conservatives. This is 100% politically motivated. If it were liberal parents, they would get a pass — Charles Auburn (@AuburnCharles) October 7, 2021

You must be aware that violence has an expanded definition, now including speech that dissents from the One Thought Rule. — OrdinarilySkeptical (@OrdinarySkeptic) October 7, 2021

I’m sure they will now get dragged out for yelling……. — me not you (@lgbtqtran69) October 7, 2021

This is literally the Karens calling the cops on the plebs. We are living in the tyranny of the Karens. — Fake News Potato (@fakenewspotato) October 7, 2021

I’m glad that Garland is not on SCOTUS. He doesn’t even recognize “petitioning gov’t for a redress of grievances” when he sees it. Of course, his son-in-law sells CRT materials to schools so I guess he also has no idea when it’s appropriate to recuse oneself. — Occam’s Stubble (@TXOdysseus) October 7, 2021

Why don’t the school boards respond to the outrage and eliminate the controversial curriculum? Those social civics theories (CRT) do not help kids learn to read and handle increasingly difficult math. Instead they are choosing a showdown — Sharlo (@SharloCer) October 7, 2021

It’s commies trying to commie — Sam X. Flynn (@IM_IN_LIKE_FLYN) October 7, 2021

A different opinion is terrorism to these people. — Justin Haddon (@mynamei83139707) October 7, 2021

It’s a bunch of liberals crying that they are being challenged — Boopersnoot (@BaublesbyMarie) October 7, 2021

Agreed, but somehow speech has also been termed violence, so…. Besides, the @NSBAPublicEd is a useless, self-aggrandizing organization whose main purpose seems to be to provide annual excursions around the country under the guise of seeing unique school districts. — Alex Lee (@oh_duh) October 7, 2021

Why is there even a National School Boards Association?

