As Twitchy reported, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo to the FBI “to address threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.” The move came just days after the National School Boards Association wrote a letter asking the Biden administration to look into “possible domestic terrorism” and hate crimes against teachers and school boards, with the NSBA requesting that the review “examine appropriate enforceable actions” under the Gun-Free School Zones Act, the PATRIOT Act, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, the Conspiracy Against Rights statute, and more.

Zaid Jilani has looked at the NSBA’s letter and noted that most of the incidents it cited didn’t involve violence, and certainly not terrorism.

The Biden administration didn’t waste any time indulging them.

Why is there even a National School Boards Association?

