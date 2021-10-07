https://thepostmillennial.com/dhs-misses-self-imposed-deadline-on-investigation-of-del-rio-response/
Oct 7, 2021
EST
Following promises that the investigation into officers’ actions on horseback at Del Rio, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has missed a self-imposed deadline to complete said investigation.
On September 22, Mayorkas assured lawmakers that the quick review of conduct would take “a matter of days, not weeks,” according to The Hill.
“We are addressing this with tremendous speed and with tremendous force… The facts will drive the actions that we take, we will pull no punches, and we need to conduct this investigation thoroughly but very quickly. It will be completed in days, not weeks,” said Mayorkas.
Despite this promise, the investigation has hit the two-week mark, with a DHS spokesperson telling The Hill that the investigation is still ongoing.
“The investigation is ongoing. The Department is committed to a thorough, independent, and objective process. We are also committed to transparency and will release the results of the investigation once it is complete,” a DHS spokesperson told The Hill by email.
Mayorkas pledged this timeline to lawmakers in a hearing following outrage that stemmed from officers’ response on horseback at the US-Mexico border in Del Rio. Before this incident, around 14,000 Haitian migrants had gathered under a bridge in Del Rio to wait for processing in the United States.
Many officials, including President Joe Biden, mistakenly said that these officers were whipping or “strapping” the Haitian migrants as they attempted to cross into the United States.
