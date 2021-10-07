https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/10/07/biden-appears-to-confess-to-an-abuse-of-power-n453317
About The Author
Related Posts
Somebody Paid $3.7 Million Cash for CA Gov Newsom's Estate – But Who?
September 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy