A majority of voters disapprove of President BidenJoe BidenBiden and Xi Jinping to hold virtual summit by end of this year Facebook whistleblower to meet with Jan. 6 committee: report On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Senate nears debt ceiling ceasefire MORE‘s job performance, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, which found the president is struggling to keep support among independent voters in particular.

The poll found 38 percent of those surveyed approve of Biden’s job performance, while 53 percent disapprove. Biden’s numbers dropped from a Quinnipiac poll released last month that found 42 percent had approved of his performance and 50 percent disapproved.

The dip can largely be contributed to Biden’s loss of support among independents, 60 percent of whom said they disapproved of his job performance. In September, the poll found 52 percent of independents gave Biden poor marks.

The survey found Biden got his strongest rating on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, where the White House has taken a more aggressive approach to vaccine mandates in recent weeks as cases, hospitalizations and deaths all fall across the country. Forty-eight percent of voters approve of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, according to the Quinnipiac poll.

But less than 40 percent of voters gave Biden positive marks on his handling of the economy, his job as commander in chief, his work on foreign policy and on immigration.

The poll surveyed 1,326 adults from Oct. 1 to 4 and has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac poll is the latest to show Biden’s approval rating sinking, particularly among independents.

A Gallup poll last week found Biden’s approval rating among independents falling to 37 percent, the lowest it has been since Biden took office, and slipping 24 points below his 61 percent approval rating at the beginning of his administration.

And an Associated Press poll released last Friday found Biden’s approval rating among independents had dropped from 62 percent in July to 38 percent in September. That poll put Biden’s overall approval rating at 50 percent, down from 54 percent in August.

