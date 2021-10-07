https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/biden-effect-average-family-spending-175-per-month-basic-essentials-today/

If you have noticed the sudden rise in prices this year on all goods from food, to gas, to household items, you are not alone.

The average family is paying $175 more a month on basic essentials today compared to last year.

This is the Biden Effect in action.

The New York Post reported:

Like millions of Americans whose income has not kept pace with inflation — up 5.3 percent in August compared with a year ago — Allison and her family are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living and giving up some things just to make ends meet… … Spurred by supply shortages and massive government spending, inflation has become an added tax on middle-class Americans coming out of the COVID lockdowns. For households earning the US median annual income of about $70,000, the current inflation rate has forced them to spend another $175 a month on food, fuel and housing, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

And despite this inflation surge Democrats want to continue their profligate spending.

