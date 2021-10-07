https://grabien.com/story.php?id=352915
TRANSCRIPT:
BIDEN: “But here is what Wall Street is saying. Goldman Sachs: ‘Vaccinations will have a positive impact on employment. It means less spread of Covid-19 which will help people return to work.’ Moody’s on Wall Street: ‘Vaccination means fewer infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. In turn, it means a stronger economy.’ One economist called vaccine requirements, and I quote, ‘the single most powerful’ — he didn’t say single. ‘The most powerful economic stimulus ever enacted.’ Third point I’d like to make: A report shows that vaccination requirements have broad public support. Yes, some object.”