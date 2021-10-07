https://www.oann.com/white-house-pushes-for-vaccine-mandates-across-the-country/

UPDATED 6:45 PM PT – Thursday, October 7, 2021

Joe Biden has continued to defend his vaccine mandate despite constitutional challenges and litigation by a number of states. During his visit to Illinois on Thursday, Biden said getting more people vaccinated was more important than keeping the unvaccinated employed.

This comes after the U.S. Census reported poverty rates rose to 11.4 percent last year, being the highest on record, amid COVID lockdowns and an economic downturn. Biden also made a debatable claim that the threat of termination pushes more workers to get vaccinated.

In a tweet on Thursday, the White House said the mandates have proven successful and are quickly becoming a nationwide standard. The tweet also suggested vaccine requirements make communities and schools safer, as well as strengthen economic recovery.

Vaccination requirements work. They drive up vaccination rates, which makes our communities and schools safer, along with strengthening our economic recovery. Vaccine requirements are widely supported, proven successful, and quickly becoming the standard across the country. pic.twitter.com/qo1swxjbYg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 7, 2021

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has faced major backlash for imposing the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for school children. In addition, a recent vaccine mandate for teachers and students in New York City has prompted massive demonstrations.

