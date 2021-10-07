https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-issues-proclamation-honoring-indigenous-peoples-day?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden made history Friday after becoming the first sitting U.S. President to issue a proclamation honoring Indigenous People’s Day.

According to The Hill, Indigenous People’s Day is historically celebrated on the same Monday as Columbus Day.

In the presidential proclamation, Biden highlighted the longevity and durability of indigenous cultures, as well as how they have helped shape the American psyche.

“For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures,” Biden wrote in the proclamation. “Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.”

Biden also decided to issue a proclamation celebrating Columbus Day, which he used to honor the Italian-American population.

“Today, millions of Italian Americans continue to enrich our country’s traditions and culture and make lasting contributions to our Nation — they are educators, health care workers, scientists, first responders, military service members, and public servants, among so many other vital roles.”

Biden’s proclamations sharply contrast with his predecessor Donald Trump. Previously, Trump took the time to honor Christopher Columbus as a “legendary figure” while criticizing the left for attacking his historical significance.

