On Thursday, President Biden got caught making a false statement as he mocked Fox News while he spoke in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, regarding vaccine mandates. Biden said, “This I always get a kick out of.” He leaned forward and whispered into the mic, “Fox News. Fox News requires vaccinations for all their employees.”

That was too much for CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who tweeted, “This isn’t true. Fox News doesn’t ‘require vaccinations for all employees.’ Rather, Fox Corp. said in September that it would require unvaccinated employees to submit to daily testing. It doesn’t dismiss them for refusing to get vaccinated.”

This isn’t true. Fox News doesn’t “require vaccinations for all employees.” Rather, Fox Corp. said in September that it would require unvaccinated employees to submit to daily testing. It doesn’t dismiss them for refusing to get vaccinated. https://t.co/zizuu5NaDS — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 7, 2021

Dale added, “Biden’s own federal policy, for companies with 100+ employees, is be-vaccinated-or-get-tested-at-least-weekly, so he could fairly say Fox News already goes beyond what he is requiring. But ‘Fox News requires vaccinations for all their employees’ is false.”

Biden’s own federal policy, for companies with 100+ employees, is be-vaccinated-or-get-tested-at-least-weekly, so he could fairly say Fox News already goes beyond what he is requiring. But “Fox News requires vaccinations for all their employees” is false. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 7, 2021

Biden’s penchant for lying has a long history. The Hill noted in an op-ed in May 2020:

A video is making the rounds in which Biden boasts at a 1987 rally, “I went to law school on a full academic scholarship…[and] ended up in the top half of my class.” Biden also maintained that he “graduated with three degrees from undergraduate school” and was the “outstanding student in the political science department.” Not one of those claims was true, as newscasters at the time affirmed. In fact, Biden graduated 76th of 85 students in his law school class, had only a partial scholarship and did not win top honors in his undergraduate discipline.

The Washington Post referenced Biden’s story in 2019 in which he bragged that a four-star general had asked him when he was vice president to travel to Konar province in Afghanistan to honor the courage of a Navy captain and Biden had dismissed concerns about the safety of such a trip.

Biden boasted that he had said, “We can lose a vice president. We can’t lose many more of these kids. Not a joke.”

The Post continued:

The Navy captain, Biden recalled Friday night, had rappelled down a 60-foot ravine under fire and retrieved the body of an American comrade, carrying him on his back. Now the general wanted Biden to pin a Silver Star on the American hero who, despite his bravery, felt like a failure. “He said, ‘Sir, I don’t want the damn thing!’ ” Biden said, his jaw clenched and his voice rising to a shout. “‘Do not pin it on me, Sir! Please, Sir. Do not do that! He died. He died!’”

Biden told his audience, “This is the God’s truth. My word as a Biden.”

The Post commented:

Except almost every detail in the story appears to be incorrect. Based on interviews with more than a dozen U.S. troops, their commanders and Biden campaign officials, it appears as though the former vice president has jumbled elements of at least three actual events into one story of bravery, compassion and regret that never happened.

