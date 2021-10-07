https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/biden-says-disappointing-jobs-numbers-are-due-season-fluctuations-delta-fears?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly 90-minutes late on Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden addressed the press about the dismal jobs report that shows the U.S. economy added just 194,000 jobs in September, a number that was predicted to fall much closer to 500,000.

The president blamed the poor jobs report on season fluctuations in the jobs market, as well as fear over the Delta virus, which he says was peaking in mid-September when the jobs report survey was conducted.

“Today’s report is based on a survey that was taken during the week of September 13. Not today, September the 13th – when Covid cases were average more than 150,000 per day. Since then, we’ve seen the daily cases fall by more than one-third and they’re continuing to trend down, and we’re continuing to make progress,” said the president.

“Today’s report has the unemployment rate down to 4.8%, a significant improvement from when I took office and a sign that our recovery is moving forward even in the face of a Covid pandemic,” he continued, adding a positive spin to the lackluster numbers. Biden also noted that the black unemployment rate had fallen nearly a full percentage point to 7.9%.

September is the second month in a row that the jobs report massively underwhelmed relative to predicted numbers. Job growth began to slow down dramatically in August in conjunction with rising inflation. The administration, however, has not acknowledged the issue, and in fact continues to tout the two massive pieces of spending legislation proposed by the problem as likely solves to the jobs crisis facing the country.

