https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/bidens-state-department-spills-beans-announces-many-nukes-us-world/

American Military News reported:

On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department under President Joe Biden publicly disclosed the size of the U.S. nuclear arsenal in a reversal from the policy under President Donald Trump to keep the true size of the U.S. arsenal a secret.

In a press release, the State Department revealed as of 2020, the U.S. stockpile of nuclear warheads consisted of 3,750 warheads.

TRENDING: University of Colorado Hospital System Denies Woman’s Life-Saving Kidney Transplant; Will No Longer Provide Organ Transplants to Unvaccinated Patients

“The United States is releasing newly declassified information on the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile to update the information previously released in September 2017,” the State Department press release states. “Increasing the transparency of states’ nuclear stockpiles is important to nonproliferation and disarmament efforts, including commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and efforts to address all types of nuclear weapons, including deployed and non-deployed, and strategic and non-strategic.”

The last time the U.S. government released its nuclear stockpile number was in March 2018, when it revealed it had 3,822 warheads as of September 2017. Following that disclosure, Trump made the size of the U.S. nuclear arsenal a secret and denied a request by the Federation of American Scientists to declassify the number, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press reported the nuclear stockpile numbers for 2019 and 2018 were also revealed. The U.S. had 3,805 nuclear warheads in 2018 and 3,785 in 2019.