JUSTIN Bieber’s fans are “confused” as Diane Keaton appears in his new music video.

The 75-year-old actress plays the Canadian singer’s love interest in the video for Ghost.

5 Justin’s fans are ‘confused’ about Diane’s casting in his new music video Credit: Def Jam

5 The 75-year-old actress cuddles with Justin in the clip Credit: Def Jam

5 The singer shared a teaser clip from the music video on Wednesday Credit: Def Jam

Justin took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a teaser clip from the music video, which begins with him cuddling with Diane as they spend time near the water.

The 27-year-old singer continued to participate in PDA with the iconic actress as they happily danced in a crowded bar and embraced in a long hug.

The teaser clip concluded with Justin and Diane happily looking at each other on the beach, while text on screen revealed that the full music video will be released on Friday.

While many fans are already praising the clip as the “best video ever,” others are confused over Justin’s love interest.

‘WHAAAAT?’

Taking to the comments section of the Instagram post, one person wrote: “WHAAAAAT?”

Another fan expressed their shock, writing: “OH MY GOD WHAT??? IM CRYINGGG.”

Others commented how “brave” the love interest choice is, as one person noted: “Well this about to do a LOT of damage.”

An additional Instagram user applauded Justin for the bold casting choice as they wrote: “That’s the perfect plot we won!!!!!”

Ghost is the sixth single off of Justin’s 2021 album Justice.

Other singles featured on the album include Holy, Lonely, Anyone, Hold On and Peaches.

The singer released the snippet from his latest music video shortly after The Sun exclusively revealed that Justin and his wife Hailey, 24, are trying to a baby.

GROWING FAMILY

In an exclusive first look at the singer’s new Amazon Prime documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, Justin intimately spoke about his hopes for building a family with the model.

After Hailey asked him about his hopes for 2021, he said: “To continue to set goals and have fun doing them, make sure I put family first.

“And hopefully we will squish out a nugget.” As Hailey smiles, he adds: “At the end of 2021 how about we start trying?”

JUSTIN’S STRUGGLES

Justin also opened up about his struggles to cope with global fame after skyrocketing to stardom as a teenager.

He said: “Being an entertainer can be very self-serving if you let it, because everyone is screaming for you and you’ve got to constantly go back to the ‘why?’ ‘Why am I singing for all these people? Is it because I want to feel good about myself? Or to make others feel good about themselves?’”

5 Diane’s appearance in the video was met with mixed reactions Credit: Getty – Contributor

5 Justin recently revealed he wants to start a family with wife Hailey Credit: Getty

