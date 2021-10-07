https://noqreport.com/2021/10/07/boom-trump-launches-lawsuit-against-facebook-instagram/

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump issued a lawsuit against Facebook, suing them to reinstate his social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, as reported by The Washington Examiner .

This preliminary injunction against Facebook seems appropriate to file this week since they’ve been big in the news lately for all the issues they’re facing,” President Trump’s attorney John Coale said to the Examiner.

“Zuckerberg and Facebook say it’s the 21st-century public town square; if so, they should uphold the First Amendment,” Coale added, referring to statements made by the Facebook CEO about his platform in 2019. “You can’t have it both ways. They’re like a public utility when it comes to speech.”

The Examiner reported:

In the preliminary injunction, Trump’s legal team argued that by “cutting him off from the most effective and direct forms of communication with potential voters,” Facebook is “threatening irreparable damage to the Republican Party’s prospects in the 2022 and 2024 elections.” It also says that Trump faces irreparable harm and significant losses due to being cut off from his donors and merchandising platforms as well as his ability to communicate his […]