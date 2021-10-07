https://www.nationalreview.com/news/border-patrol-morale-plummets-as-migrants-surge-and-democrats-demonize-perfect-storm/

An unprecedented flood of migrants at the southern border combined with a new COVID-19 vaccination mandate and false accusations by the president that agents were running over Haitian immigrants with horses and strapping them with whips has led to a “perfect storm” within the U.S. Border Patrol, current and former agents told National Review.

The Border Patrol, part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has had longstanding struggles with morale. But morale among the patrol’s roughly 20,000 agents has taken an even bigger hit than usual this year due to the combination of pressures, capped off with the threat that agents …