Cancel the apocalypse because Dems and the GOP just agreed to extend the debt ceiling until December:

He thinks a vote can get done today:

UPDATE. From Mitch McConnell:

Watch:

Former President Trump had called out Mitch McConnell last night saying it “looks like [he] if folding to Democrats, again”:

Now let’s see what Mitch McConnell does in December:

