The Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, the city of North Port says, is “situated on 160 acres of heavily wooded land” and is adjacent to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve.

As of Sept. 23, the park has been “closed to the public until further notice” amid the ongoing search for Brian Laundrie, the city adds.

“Within the park is 3.7 miles of trails available for hiking, bike riding, and horseback riding,” according to its website. “Primitive camping is also allowed at this park with a permit.”

The area can be treacherous in some parts, with waist-high water and wildlife ranging from alligators to wild boars.