https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/gabby-petito-brian-laundrie
Roberta Laundrie remains inside North Port home
Brian Laundrie’s mother, Roberta, remains ensconced inside her North Port home as the nation watches her husband, Brian’s father Christopher, join law enforcement at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
The Laundrie family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, told Fox News Digital’s Audrey Conklin that law enforcement asked Christopher Laundrie “to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve.”
Bertolino says his clients “have been cooperating since the search began.”
Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park contains ‘heavily wooded land’
The Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, the city of North Port says, is “situated on 160 acres of heavily wooded land” and is adjacent to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve.
As of Sept. 23, the park has been “closed to the public until further notice” amid the ongoing search for Brian Laundrie, the city adds.
“Within the park is 3.7 miles of trails available for hiking, bike riding, and horseback riding,” according to its website. “Primitive camping is also allowed at this park with a permit.”
The area can be treacherous in some parts, with waist-high water and wildlife ranging from alligators to wild boars.
Local residents describe Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park
Local residents tell Fox News Digital it’s quite possible Brian Laundrie could survive inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
They say there is fresh water available at the park’s public restrooms. The area also has a homeless population and there are apparently groups who leave food and supplies for them.
There is speculation Brian would be able to access these supplies without being seen.
Laundrie’s attorney says Brian’s father being asked to point out his son’s ‘favorite trails, spots’
Steve Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, tells Fox News on Thursday that “Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve.”
“Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie provided this information verbally 3 weeks ago, it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better,” Bertolino added. “The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well but the parents have been cooperating since the search began.”
Christopher Laundrie being escorted in vehicle
Christopher Laundrie, unmarked law enforcement vehicles enter park
Christopher Laundrie and law enforcement personnel have entered the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
Christopher Laundrie arrives at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park
Brian Laundrie’s father, Christopher, has arrived Thursday at a locked gate at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
He arrived in his Dodge Ram pickup truck alone, before entering the park, according to Fox News digital reporter Audrey Conklin.
The park is adjacent to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve, where law enforcement has been searching for Brian Laundrie for weeks.
There were two unmarked law enforcement vehicles on site, along with the North Port Police.
Laundrie attorney: Brian is a ‘backpacker’ who is ‘still in the preserve’
Steve Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, tells Fox News’ Michael Ruiz Thursday that “I believe Brian is still in the preserve,” referring to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve in Sarasota County.
“And as such I don’t think he has access to the news,” Bertolino said.
When asked to describe Brian’s survival skills, Bertolino merely added that “he’s a backpacker.”
Will Christopher Laundrie join search today?
There are no signs of movement at the Laundrie home in Florida early Thursday after their family attorney suggested “a liaison to [the] FBI” may be calling on Christopher Laundrie to help search for his fugitive son.
The scene is also quiet at the Carlton Reserve this morning.
Fugitive’s father to join search at Carlton Reserve, lawyer says
Florida fugitive Brian Laundrie’s attorney said Wednesday that Christopher Laundrie would begin assisting authorities in the search for his son – who was last seen on Sept. 13, just days after his fiancée Gabby Petito officially became a missing person.
The FBI later uncovered Petito’s remains at a remote Wyoming campsite on Sept. 19.”Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today,” Steve Bertolino, the family’s attorney, told Fox News Wednesday night.
“Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be.”
Gabby Petito’s parents couldn’t stomach 911 call over domestic incident
“I want to see him in a jail cell for the rest of his life.”
That was Joe Petito’s message on Wednesday to Brian Laundrie if the former fiancé of his slain daughter had anything to do with her death.
Joe sat down with Dr. Phil McGraw for the second part of a wide-ranging interview that aired Wednesday, along with Gabby Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, and her stepparents, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt.
They discussed their desire for Brian Laundrie to be apprehended alive, what they are planning with the Gabby Petito Foundation, and their reaction to a 911 call for a domestic incident between the couple.