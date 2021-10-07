https://www.dailywire.com/news/brian-laundries-father-joins-search-for-fugitive-son-escorted-to-park-by-law-enforcement

Brian Laundrie, whose fiancée Gabby Petito was found dead in Grand Teton National Park last month, remains a fugitive and now his father, who has since resisted assisting law enforcement in finding his son, is joining efforts to find Laundrie in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where Laundrie is reportedly believed to be hiding.

The Daily Wire reported earlier Thursday that authorities believe they’ve found a “fresh” campsite, and think it could be connected to Laundrie, who has been missing for several weeks. Laundrie and his fiancée, Petito, were on a cross-country trip, which Petito was chronicling on social media when she disappeared. Laundrie returned home to Florida around September 1st, but without Petito, who was reported missing by her parents on September 11th.

Her remains surfaced in Grand Teton national park late last month and Laundrie is a “person of interest” in her disappearance. The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest out of Washington last month, on suspicion that he used a debit card, potentially Petito’s, and accessed another person’s bank accounts, stealing less than $1,000.

The Laundrie family attorney revealed on Thursday that authorities believe Brian Laundrie, an experienced backpacker and camper, is still in the park and claimed that the family, which has tried to stay out of the public eye, had not yet joined the search because the park was not open to private individuals.

“Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today,” Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino, told Fox News.”Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be.”

“Brian Laundrie’s father, Christopher, has arrived Thursday at a locked gate at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park,” the outlet reported Thursday morning. “He arrived in his Dodge Ram pickup truck alone, before entering the park. The park is adjacent to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve, where law enforcement has been searching for Brian Laundrie for weeks.”

“Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie provided this information verbally 3 weeks ago, it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better,” Bertolino noted, regarding the claim that Brian Laundrie is still alive and in this particular preserve. He added, “The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well but the parents have been cooperating since the search began,” deflecting public criticism.

Christopher Laundrie was reportedly escorted into the park by law enforcement in unmarked vehicles and was escorted through the park in a golf cart.

Brian Laundrie’s sister dispelled claims, Wednesday, that Brian Laundrie is an “expert” survivalist, but Brian Laundrie is believed to be an experienced camper, and locals told Fox News that someone with an understanding of the park could survive inside its borders for an extended period of time.

“A source close his family told CNN’s Chris Cuomo late Wednesday that authorities said they ‘found fresh traces of a campsite’ at the sprawling, 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota,” the New York Post reported.

