https://www.oann.com/china-sept-forex-reserves-fall-to-3-201-trln-central-bank/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-sept-forex-reserves-fall-to-3-201-trln-central-bank

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

October 7, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.201 trillion at the end of September, down from $3.232 trillion at the end of August, official data showed on Thursday.

China held $109.18 billion of gold reserves at the end of last month, down from $113.69 billion at the end of August, data from the central bank’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed.

(Reporting by Jenny Su and Tom Daly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...